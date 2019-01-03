Daily detour will route traffic around Hart Expressway bridge on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Westbound Beach Boulevard will see daily detours at the Hart Expressway Bridge from Jan. 8 through March 31.

The detours will run from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as part of the Hart Expressway Bridge rehabilitation project.

The detours are necessary for crews to sandblast and coat steel beams under the Hart Expressway bridge over Beach Boulevard.

Westbound Beach Boulevard will be detoured onto westbound Hart Expressway and continue to Atlantic Boulevard. Drivers will then take westbound Atlantic Boulevard and reconnect with Beach Boulevard.

Electronic message boards continue to be in place to alert drivers of the impending detours. Additional signage will be used to assist motorists throughout the duration of the detour.

The Hart Expressway Bridge rehabilitation project includes the coating of steel beams, structural improvements including the minor repair of expansion joints, drainage improvements and the replacement of bearing pads which assist in the distribution of weight and movement on the bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation awarded the $1.1 million project to Olympus Painting Contractors, Inc. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2019, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

For up-to-date information regarding construction projects, visit www.nflroads.com or contact FDOT personnel at 904-831-FDOT.

