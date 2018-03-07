Day care van crash leaves 4 injured, 2 critically

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bus carrying children to a Ephesus Junior Academy was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, injuring at least four people, two of them critically.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officials confirmed that four of eight people on the bus were injured. Two of those assessed had non-critical injuries, while one was critically injured.

The other critically injured person was an adult form one of the vehicles.

An administrator at the church that operates the school said that as the bus approached the intersection of Lem Turner and Trout River Boulevard, the brakes on the bus failed. According to the administrator, the driver did the best he cold to not ram into the cars that were stopped at the light. Instead, choosing to drive through the cars, crashing into the sides of the other vehicles.

One mother told News4Jax that her son was hit on the head. As a precautionary measure, she said she is taking him to a hospital. Another student appeared to be limping as he was attended to by medical personnel.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.