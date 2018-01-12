Woman killed in St. Johns County crash on I-95

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involved three vehicles and two other tractor trailers.

All lanes of I-95 north of State Road 207 were blocked during the investigation. Drivers can also use U.S. 1 as an alternate route.

Drivers in St. Johns County headed to Jacksonville are urged to plan for extra time Friday during the morning commute.

The roadway is expected to reopen in intervals around 10 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. Deputies warn that traffic was backed up for miles and drivers need to use caution once the road reopens.

This is the second deadly crash in St. Johns County within hours. A Ponte Vedra woman was killed late Thursday night on U.S. 1 at Race Track Road.

