ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Northbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at Jefferson Avenue were shut down Saturday evening, as the Clay County Sheriff's Office investigated a deadly crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Those heading north are being rerouted.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released details of the crash. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.