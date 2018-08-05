Yulee woman dies in crash at Duval-Nassau line

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon at the Duval-Nassau County line took the life of a 76-year-old Yulee woman and closed all lanes of North Main Street for hours.

Patricia Ann Davis was killed when her Ford Explorer ran off the road at 5:45 p.m. and flipped on its side, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It's unknown why the SUV left the road.

Jacksonville police helped Nassau County deputies detour traffic around the crash while it was investigated and cleared.

