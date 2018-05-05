Deadly crash on I-10 has rescue crews busy, traffic backed-up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews are busy after a major traffic accident that happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday on I-10.

The crash happened in the east bound lanes just west of Hammond Boulevard and involved at least one truck and several cars.

Traffic was backed up in both directions for an hour as several Fire trucks and Rescue vehicles converged on the scene.

Witnesses said there is a pickup truck on top of a car and several other vehicles involved in the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now directing eastbound traffic into one lane to get around the crash site.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.