FHP investigates deadly crash on Mathews Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash on the west end of the Mathews Bridge just after 4:30 a.m. Friday.

According to FHP, a person has died in the crash on the bridge over Tallyrand Avenue.

Crews blocked one westbound lane and the exit ramp to Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway while troopers investigated the crash.

The ramp was reopened just before 6 a.m.

Troopers have not released details of the crash or the name of the person killed.

