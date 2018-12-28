Pedestrian struck by car, killed on University Blvd. in Englewood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian struck by a car died Friday morning in Englewood, police said.

The accident took place on University Boulevard near Barnes Road where all lanes were blocked between Barnes and Mt. Carmel Terrace.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, two drivers may have hit the pedestrian. Both drivers stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the pedestrian was not using the crosswalk. They are working to identify the pedestrian and if the pedestrian was hit more than once.

