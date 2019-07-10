Deputies: At least 1 injured after van crashes into gas pump

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was injured Tuesday evening when a minivan crashed into a power pole and gas pump, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The crash, which was reported just after 7 p.m., shut down U.S. 1 South from Aviles Drive to State Road 207.

It's unclear exactly what happened, but a gold Honda Odyssey struck a power pole and gas pump at the Owens Self-Serv, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said injuries were reported, but did not immediately release the extent of those injuries or the number of people hurt.

TRAFFIC ALERT - CRASH WITH INJURIES: US 1 S from Aviles Dr to SR 207 is shutdown reference to a traffic crash with injuries. Vehicle versus power pole and gas pump.



We will let you know when US 1 South from Aviles to SR 207 will reopen! pic.twitter.com/COqdWKEq8n — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) July 9, 2019

