Deputies: At least 1 injured after van crashes into gas pump

Crash happened at gas station on US 1 between Aviles Drive and SR 207

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was injured Tuesday evening when a minivan crashed into a power pole and gas pump, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The crash, which was reported just after 7 p.m., shut down U.S. 1 South from Aviles Drive to State Road 207. 

It's unclear exactly what happened, but a gold Honda Odyssey struck a power pole and gas pump at the Owens Self-Serv, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said injuries were reported, but did not immediately release the extent of those injuries or the number of people hurt. 

