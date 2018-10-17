Deputies: Driver shoots man in possible road-rage incident, takes off

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Deputies are searching for the driver of a white truck who shot a man in a car Wednesday morning on U.S. 17 near Village Square Parkway in Fleming Island, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim was shot in the arm, and his injuries were not life-threatening, deputies said.

Deputy Chris Padgett said there were two people in the car that was fired upon in the possible road-rage incident.

That car and the truck were both headed north on U.S. 17, and investigators believe there was an incident between them, possibly a crash, before the shooting, Padgett said. The call came in just before 7:30 a.m.

The driver of the truck, who is described as a white man, drove off after opening fire, Padgett said. The white truck (possibly an F250 style) has a red topper and has possible damage to it from a crash. Padgett said the truck is likely a work vehicle. It was last seen heading north on U.S. 17.

The northbound side of U.S. 17 was closed from Hibernia Road to Water Oak Lane for several hours. The road reopened about 10:20 a.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the location of the truck is asked to contact the Communications Section of the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512, visit the Sheriff's Office website (claysheriff.com) and go to the See Something, Say Something banner, leaving a “crime tip” or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

