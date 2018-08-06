Deputies: Puking, peeing 20-year-old charged with DUI

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old was charged with driving under the influence in St. Johns County after a deputy clocked him going 94 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was working speed enforcement on State Road 207, just south of Lightsey Road when Gregory Johnson came zooming by, the arrest report said.

The deputy went after Johnson and pulled him over as he drove into a driveway on Bay Hawk Lane.

The deputy immediately smelled alcohol as Johnson opened his door and spotted vomit drooling out of Johnson's mouth, the report said. Johnson had also urinated on himself.

The report said the deputy saw a nearly empty bottle of of vodka and marijuana inside Johnson's vehicle.

According to the deputy, Johnson screamed profanities and was uncooperative.

The deputy arrested Johnson, who was charged with DUI, reckless driving, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of liquor by a person under 21 years of age.

