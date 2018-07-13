Clay County deputy hospitalized after Fleming Island crash

FLEMNIG ISLAND, Fla. - A Clay County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured Friday morning in a crash involving a truck in Fleming Island.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was traveling south on U.S. 17, just south of Village Square Parkway, about 4:30 a.m. when his cruiser hit the truck.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The deputy was taken to the hospital, where the Sheriff's Office says he appears to be in good condition. They are working to notify his family members.

All southbound lanes of U.S. 17 were blocked near Village Square Parkway for a time, but reopened before 8 a.m.

