JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All westbound lanes of Baymeadows Road were closed at Hampton Landing Drive, just west of Interstate 295, due to a downed power line, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It was reported about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Live traffic map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.