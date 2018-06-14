Downtown crash sends 3 to the hospital; 1 with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash downtown early Thursday morning.

Two cars collided on east Union Street and north Market Street just after midnight, said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The wreck injured three people who were transported to the hospital. One man had life-threatening injuries, said police.

All lanes of east Union Street and north Market Street were blocked during the investigation. Early morning commuters can use Beaver and State Streets from Main or Market Streets as an alternate route.

