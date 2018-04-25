Downtown Jacksonville events to impact traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several events scheduled to take place Thursday through Sunday in downtown Jacksonville will impact traffic, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Here's what you need to know if you will be attending any of the events or plan to head downtown this weekend:

Road closures

If you are attending an event in the Sports Complex area, a portion of Gator Bowl Boulevard from A. Philip Randolph Boulevard to Talleyrand Avenue will be closed for the "Welcome to Rockville" venue.

The road closure will start at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and will be in place until Sunday.

Event parking

Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Party on Thursday at Daily's Place Amphitheater and Flex Field

Parking will be available in lots C, E, M, N, R, Y and W.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp games Thursday through Sunday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville

Parking will be available in the garages and Lot P. To access, enter the Sports Complex area from west of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

Jacksonville Sharks game Saturday at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Parking will be available in the garages, Jacksonville Fairgrounds and Lot Z. To access, enter the Sports Complex area from west of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

Jeff Dunham Tour Friday at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Parking will be available in the garages, Jacksonville Fairgrounds and Lot Z. To access, enter the Sports Complex area from west of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.

Welcome to Rockville Friday through Sunday

Attendees coming from the east are encouraged to park east of the stadium. If you’re taking the Acosta Bridge or the Main Street Bridge into town, Bay Street is not a through street to Talleyrand Avenue. Take Union Street east to the Sports Complex exit. From the east, the detour for Gator Bowl Boulevard begins at Talleyrand Avenue.

More traffic tips

Arrive early as traffic is expected to be slow.

Jeff Dunham tour attendees are encouraged to pick up their tickets from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office prior to Friday.

In the Sports Complex footprint, the taxi pickup will be located on Georgia Street between Adams Street and Duval Street.

Parking Lot N at the stadium is reserved for a private event being held at the stadium Saturday evening.

Please remember to bring cash to pay for parking. Prices may vary, depending on whether you park in public parking or private parking. The estimated cost of parking is $20 for city-owned lots.

Take a photo of where you park and landmarks near where you park to make it easier to locate your parking spot post event.

For events at the arena and Baseball Grounds, police encourage people to enter downtown by way of the Main Street Bridge or Acosta Bridge for a direct route to available parking. If you're going to Rockville, use the Mathews Bridge or Hart Bridge on the east side.

Safety tips

See Something, Say Something: If you see something suspicious, please tell police. For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergencies, call 904-630-0500.

Underage drinking is prohibited.

Remember to lock your vehicle and to keep valuables out of sight.

Stay with your friends. Stay in a group.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to be alert and follow the rules of the road.

Police also encouraged people to use common sense.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.