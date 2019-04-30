Downtown traffic changes ahead of Welcome to Rockville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Welcome to Rockville is back and the festival is taking over Metropolitan Park this weekend.

As hundreds of music fans pack the park, officers want to make sure drivers are aware of the following road closures downtown:

Gator Bowl Boulevard is closing and will remain closed through the weekend.

Detours west of the event will be north on A Phillip Randolph and west onto Bay Street.

Drivers east of the event will need to take Talleyrand Avenue.

The closures will be in place from Tuesday at 10 a.m. until the weekend. The festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. More information can be found on the Welcome to Rockville website.

