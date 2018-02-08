Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A 53-year-old man driving a Toyota van died Thursday morning after losing control on A1A in Fernandina Beach and crashing into a pole, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Trooper said the driver, Marcus Brian Woods, of Fernandina Beach, was headed south near the intersection of Olive Street just after 8 a.m. when the van veered left, crossed the media and struck the power pole. The man died at the scene.

A 38-year-old passenger was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries.

