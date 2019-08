BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Baker County.

Troopers say a car overturned on Crews Road & Woodrow Raulerson Road Wednesday morning.

FHP said the driver did not survive.

Both lanes were blocked while the crash was under investigation.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.