Driver killed in head-on crash on Moncrief Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 45-year-old man died and a woman was injured Tuesday morning in a head-on traffic crash on Moncrief Road near Golfair Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said an eastbound Chrysler Sebring drifted across the center line and struck a westbound Dodge Magnum about 10:15 a.m.

The driver of the car was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died. The 36-year-old woman driving the SUV was also taken to UF Health, but with minor injuries.

Moncrief was closed during until about 12:45 p.m. while police investigated and cleared the accident.

