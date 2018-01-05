Woman who crashed into into Mandarin pond dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 23-year-old woman who crashed into a Mandarin pond before dawn Wednesday morning died the next day, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said Kyndall Harrell lost control of her car and crashed into the pond just off Greenland Road about 3 a.m. She lived in a neighborhood off Greenland, about 2 miles from the crash.

It took 15 minutes to pull the person out of the pond.

Police say the road wasn't icy, although it was wet. There is a curve near where the car crashed.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.