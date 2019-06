JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An overturned dump truck that was loaded with sand has led to the closure of 2 WB lanes of Beach Blvd. along with the exit ramp from I-295 SB and entrance ramp to I-295 NB. JSO says the lanes will be closed until further notice.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.