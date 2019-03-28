State Road 16 reopens after crash on Shands Bridge

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A crash on the Shands Bridge briefly shut down traffic on State Road 16 in both directions Thursday morning, authorities said.

The multi-vehicle crash was initially reported about 10 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved but no one was injured.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the Clay County Sheriff's Office reported that all lanes of traffic were back open, though several vehicles are parked along the roadside.

