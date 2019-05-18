Express lanes on I-295 between I-95, Buckman Bridge open Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The new express lanes on Interstate 295 between I-95 and the Buckman Bridge opened for traffic Saturday. You can drive on the lanes free on weekends but during peak rush hour time, you'll have to pay a toll to drive in the new lanes.

You'll have to pay the toll with a SunPass, which can be bought at most grocery stores across Northeast Florida. The SunPass mini costs $4.99; the SunPass portable will set you back $19.99.

The Department of Transportation said an EZ pass will not work with the new toll system.

Once you get the pass, you'll need to activate it by calling 1-888-TOLL-FLA or going to the website at SunPass.com. You will need to put at least $10 on your account for the pass to work.

Tolls will be collected during peak drive times, from 6 through 10 a.m and from 3 until 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

If you access the express lanes without a SunPass, you will receive a balance for the unpaid tolls which could result in citations that start at $25.

F.D.O.T anticipates the I-295 East Beltway express lanes from the Town Center area to State Road 9-B and JTB will open this fall.

The express lanes are not to be confused with the First Coast Expressway, which is a toll road expected to begin collecting tolls this summer on Jacksonville’s Westside. That road is currently open; it’s just not collecting tolls yet.

