Car careens into bushes in fatal Arlington crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash early Friday morning in Arlington left at least one person dead.

Townsend Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sandhurst and Merrill roads.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but at least one heavily damaged vehicle could be seen in the bushes at the intersection of Townsend and Merrill.

Skid marks could be seen leading to the car and the curb appeared damaged.

One person was reported dead. It's unclear if that was the only person involved.

Police are expected to provide more information at a briefing just after 8 a.m.

