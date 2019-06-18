FDOT hosts open house to improve busy Neptune Beach intersection

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting an open house Tuesday night about proposed changes to the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Third Street in Neptune Beach. The open house will be followed by a public comment period.

FDOT said the changes would help improve the flow of traffic and make the intersection safer for pedestrians. Some of the proposed improvements include installing a two-stage pedestrian crossing and pedestrian refuge islands on the south side of the intersection. In addition, the plan calls for improvements to pedestrian lighting.

According to the most recent concept plan, proposed improvements also include road widening and resurfacing near the intersection.

To learn more about the project, you can attend the open house on Tuesday night from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Beaches Branch Library. The open house will be followed by a public comment period starting at 6:30 p.m. Visit nflroads.com for additional project details.

