FHP: 1 dead after semi crashes into trees along I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person died and one person was hospitalized after a semi hauling a large, industrial forklift crashed into the trees along Interstate 295 in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. on southbound I-95 at Dunn Avenue.

Troopers said the driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. A passenger also went to the hospital in unknown condition.

It's uncertain if the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel or swerved to avoid a vehicle that may have cut him off. No other vehicle was involved.

At last check, the right lane of I-295 South was blocked.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

