FHP: 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on US 1 near International Golf Parkway

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 6:45 p.m. Monday on northbound U.S. 1, between International Golf Parkway and Stokes Landing Road.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said there is no timetable when the northbound lanes will reopen.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic.

