JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a hi-and-run crash Monday night on Normandy Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash partially shut down lanes of Normandy near the intersection of Le Brun Drive. Details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.

FHP asked for anyone with information about the wreck to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

