FHP: 1 dead in crash on US 17 in Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - At least one person died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Fleming Island, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened about 1 p.m. on U.S. 17 near Copperstone Drive.

As of 1:30 p.m., two northbound lanes of U.S. 17 were blocked. It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.

There's no word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether anyone else was injured.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office was called to assist the Highway Patrol.

Troopers continue to investigate.

