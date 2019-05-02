FHP: 1 killed when van slams into guardrail on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 23-year-old driver died Thursday morning when a van slammed into a guardrail on I-295 at Blanding Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Cynthia Reyes was driving the Honda Odyssey south on I-295 and for unknown reasons drove into the grass median and then hit the end of a guardrail, according to the FHP report. The impact spun the van around and the left side of the van hit a concrete pole in the median, troopers said.

The report indicated that neither Reyes nor her 36-year-old male passenger was wearing a seat belt.

The passenger was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed a portion of the inside lane of the interstate but traffic was flowing smoothly by 7:30 a.m.

Anyone driving in the area was asked to use caution as crews were still working the scene Thursday morning.

