FHP: 17-year-old pulling out of school lot kills motorcyclist

PALM COAST, Fla. - An elementary school custodian was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash with a 17-year-old Matanzas High School student who was pulling out of a parking lot at the high school.

The Florida Highway Patrol crash report said the student was driving a Chevy Impala and pulled out onto Matanzas Woods Parkway, into the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 56-year-old Mark Radcliff, was a night custodian at Old Kings Elementary School, a Flagler County School District spokesman told the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Troopers said Radcliff's motorcycle T-boned the Impala, and Radcliff was critically injured. He died at AdventHealth Palm Coast hospital.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

The teen suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending an investigation.

