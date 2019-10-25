Child critically injured in Buckman Bridge crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child was critically injured and two adults suffered minor injuries in a Thursday evening crash on the Buckman Bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the Highway Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling south on Interstate 295 in the outside lane of the Buckman Bridge about 8 p.m. when it struck the rear of a disabled vehicle in that lane.

The Highway Patrol report noted the disabled vehicle, a Honda Pilot, had its emergency flashers on.

Troopers said a 7-year-old Georgia boy in the Pilot was critically injured and driver of the Pilot, a 40-year-old Georgia man, suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to UF Health hospital.

The Highway Patrol report shows the driver of the Wrangler, a 34-year-old Jacksonville man, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with minor injuries and was cited with careless driving.

The crash blocked southbound lanes of I-295 for about an hour and a half.

Editor's note: The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department originally tweeted that there five patients transported.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.