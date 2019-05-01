FHP: 3 teens ejected when suspected drunk driver flips van

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 40-year-old mother has been charged with DUI after three teens were thrown from a van in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on I-10 in Columbia County, troopers said.

None of the teens was wearing a seat belt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

The report said Shemeaka Burnett was driving her Chevy Venture west on I-10 when she lost control for unknown reasons and the van flipped, ejecting an 18-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

The 16-year-old was critically injured and was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital. The 15-year-old suffered serious injuries, and the 18-year-old and Burnett suffered minor injuries.

Social media accounts appear to indicate the teens are Burnett's children. The report lists them as Fayetteville, North Carolina, residents, but News4Jax found records indicating they recently lived in Panama City, Florida.

Burnett is being charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury and careless driving, according to the FHP report.

