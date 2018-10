JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four children and one adult were hospitalized Friday evening after a rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the single-vehicle rollover crash happened about 5:45 p.m. at the McDuff Avenue exit ramp.

FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan told News4Jax that five people inside the vehicle were transported to a hospital, but they were not in serious or life-threatening condition.

