FHP: 63-year-old thrown from SUV hit by 3 cars on highway

BALDWIN, Fla. - A 63-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed late Thursday night in an I-10 crash west of U.S. 301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Mehdi Firouzadj was driving east on I-10 when his Ford Escape hit a tow truck stopped in the median to help another driver, troopers said.

Firouzadj was ejected from the SUV and then struck by three vehicles on the highway. He died at the scene, troopers said.

It's unclear if Firouzadj was wearing a seat belt, according to the FHP report.

I-10 was closed for several hours and reopened about 6:10 a.m., troopers said.

