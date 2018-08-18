FHP: 64-year-old dies 7 months after Alachua County crash

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A 64-year-old Keystone Heights man died Wednesday, more than seven months after a crash in Alachua County that left him with critical injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Dennis Harrington was headed south on County Road 219A about 11 p.m. Jan. 4 when his green Ford Explorer veered onto the west shoulder, hit a culvert and flipped.

The crash report indicated Harrington was not wearing a seat belt.

Harrington was found hours later by Alachua County deputies after someone reported an occupied disabled vehicle along the roadway, FHP said.

Deputies found Harrington in the SUV, and he was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

He was later transferred to Hospice care and died Aug. 15, troopers said.

The FHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.