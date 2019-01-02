FHP: Baker County man killed when truck hits trees on I-10

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 38-year-old Baker County man was killed late New Year's Day in a crash in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Paul Grainger of Glen St. Mary was driving west on I-10 and for unknown reasons lost control of his Dodge Ram.

He swerved onto the median then spun out before his truck hit several trees and flipped onto its roof.

Grainger died at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

