FHP: Bicyclist hit by SUV on Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was critically injured early Monday morning in a crash on Lem Turner Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, but his name and age have not been released yet.

He was taken to UF Health after he was hit from behind by a Chevy Traverse on Lem Turner Road at Lannie Road around midnight Monday.

Troopers said charges are pending an investigation.

The 39-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured, and troopers said he remained at the scene after the crash.

