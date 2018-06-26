FHP: Bicyclist killed, driver arrested in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist from Crescent City was killed in a crash Monday night in Putnam County.

The driver involved in the crash was charged with leaving the scene, but was not at fault for the deadly crash, reported the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said James Sneed, 52, was crossing U.S 17 (State Road 15) when he was hit by a Buick Riviera was traveling south on State Road 15.

Christopher Simmons, 43, the driver of the Buick then left the scene of the crash, said FHP.

He was later stopped by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office about five miles north of the crash.

Simmons was booked into the Putnam County jail around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday where he is currently behind bars without bond.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, reported FHP.

