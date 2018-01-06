FHP: 3 hurt after box truck flips in crash on I-10 off-ramp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three men were injured after a box truck flipped Friday afternoon in a crash on the I-10 ramp to I-295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported about 4:30 p.m.

Troopers said a 52-year-old New York man was driving the 26-foot truck east on I-10 when he failed to properly change lanes, causing the truck to go off the roadway and overturn into a ditch.

The driver and one of the passengers, a 32-year-old New York man, were transported to UF Health with serious injuries, troopers said.

A second passenger, a 23-year-old man from Georgia, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

Charges are pending, according to the FHP report.

