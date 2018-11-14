FHP: Driver ejected, passenger also killed in head-on crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A driver and passenger were killed in a head-on crash Wednesday morning in Clay County when their car attempted to pass in a no-passing zone on a two-lane road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported on Russell Road just north of Old Blue Road, which is east of Henley Road in the Russell area of Clay County.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda Accord that was attempting to pass was ejected, and the passenger also died at the scene.

The Accord collided head-on with a Town & Country van, troopers said. Two people in the van were taken to Orange Park Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was not clear.

Troopers said the driver of the Accord was not wearing a seat belt.

They said Russell Road is a two-lane road with double solid yellow lines, making it a no-passing zone.

Troopers said the residential road is commonly used as a cut through for traffic. The road is closed in both directions during the investigation and troopers advised drivers to take County Road 220 and avoid Russell Road.

Previous crashes

Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Russell Road near Pine Hollow in December 2013.

In May 2016, a woman was killed in a crash on Russell Road at Watkins.

