FHP: Deadly crash reported in Wesconnett

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Wesconnett.

Troopers were dispatched to the intersection of 103rd Street at Wesconnett Boulevard Tuesday morning around 7:07 a.m. During the investigation, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will have 103rd Street blocked from Wesconnett to Blanding Boulevards.

Drivers can use Seaboard Avenue or Jammes Avenue down to 118th Street to avoid the crash. Detours will be in place to divert traffic.

