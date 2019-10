NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person died in a crash Friday night in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported just after 8 p.m. on County Road 108 about 2 miles east of Owens Farm Road and just west of Interstate 95.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.

Troopers are investigating.

