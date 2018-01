JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Troopers said at least one person was killed Monday night in a crash on I-95 at International Golf Parkway.

The crash appeared to involved only one vehicle and did not cause roadblocks.

It was reported at 6:34 p.m. on I-95 northbound at the ramp for IGP.

News4Jax will update this article when the Florida Highway Patrol releases its crash report.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.