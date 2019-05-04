FHP: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash near Palatka

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - One person died and two people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Friday night near Palatka, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which happened about 6:30 p.m., blocked all lanes of U.S. 17 near County Road 216.

Troopers said a vehicle overturned and one person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Putnam Community Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.