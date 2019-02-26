FHP: Driver facing DUI charges after crash injures motorcyclist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured just after midnight Tuesday in a crash with a drunk driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 31-year-old Daniel Crawford is facing DUI property damage and DUI serious bodily injury charges.

The crash was reported on U.S. 17 at Collins Road around 12:05 a.m.

Troopers said Crawford's Jeep Compass was headed north on U.S. 17 and turned left in the path of the motorcyclist, who was headed south on U.S. 17.

The motorcyclist was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet, according to the FHP report.



