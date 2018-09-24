FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Nassau County crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal traffic crash at U.S. 17 and Pages Dairy Road in Yulee that involved vehicles and a motorcycle Monday morning.

Nassau County Fatal: US 17 @ Paige’s Dairy Rd. Vehicle versus Motorcycle. Cyclist deceased on scene. Unknown injuries on other driver. All NB & SB lanes currently blocked for investigation. Will open lanes as soon as possible. Please seek an alternate route.

All northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 17 and Pages Dairy Road are closed as FHP works the scene and investigates.

This article will be updated as we learn more from authorities.

