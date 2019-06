JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Georgia man was killed in a Sunday night crash on I-295 at Normandy Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Kyle Sawyer, 30, from Darien, Georgia was driving northbound on I-295 when he lost control of his pickup truck and hit the guardrail, throwing him from the vehicle.

Sawyer died at the scene.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

