FHP: Hit and run crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run that happened along interstate 295 on Friday night in Duval County.

According to the FHP report, Cody McCallum, of Jacksonville, was traveling northbound on I-295 near St. Johns Bluff Road around 8:15 p.m. when a large gray or charcoal colored pick-up truck driven by an unknown occupant crashed into him.

After the collision the driver of the pick-up truck left the scene of the crash. Deputies said McCallum was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time; if you know anything in regards to this hit and run crash, contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (904) 695-4000, or First Coast Crime Stoppers (904) 398-3775.



