FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fernandina Beach.

Troopers were dispatched to State Road 200 at Piney Island Drive Tuesday just before 6 a.m.

At least one person was killed when a log truck and car collided and overturned. FHP shut down the left lanes in both directions before the Shave Bridge during the investigation.

Drivers should plan for heavy delays traveling into Fernandina Beach.

